Kim Kardashian is no stranger to honoring musical icons for Halloween. From Cher to Selena, the reality star turned lawyer often uses the festive holiday to replicate iconic looks from some of music’s biggest stars. To celebrate her 42nd birthday last week, Kim rocked a bedazzled bra that was once worn by R&B legend Aaliyah in her in her 2000 music video for “Try Again.”

This isn’t the first time KKW dressed up as the late singer. Back in 2017, the reality star issued an apology for channeling the “Rock The Boat” singer by mimicking another look from her “Try Again” video. “When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.”

Despite the backlash, Kim K opted to honor Aaliyah with yet another Halloween costume— but this time around, it was her daughter North West who replicated one of the late singer’s iconic look. In a video posted to Kim & North’s TikTok, the 9-year old wore Aaliyah’s signature Tommy Hilfiger, crop top and baggy jeans look.

Northie wasn’t the only West kid to get in on the Halloween fun. 6-year old Saint West channeled West Coast legend Eazy-E with his look, while 4-year old Chicago effortlessly portrayed Sade Adu’s legendary long-braid and denim on denim look.

The creative looks come on the heels of their dad, Kanye West, losing several of his business relationships with cooperate giants due to his recent anti-Semitic outburst. Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris Jenner have all took to social media to slam West’s hate speech with a social media graphic that read, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

