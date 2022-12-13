We already knew that she’s 100% that bitch. Now, Lizzo is letting us know that she’s also “100% THAT GRINCH.” In her latest twerking thirst trap, the Special hitmaker donned an all-green look as she channelled the moody (but beloved) holiday character.

In her usual fashion, she made her costume slightly NSFW by stepping into a bondage-style jumpsuit. The look was complete with fur and chains running down the bodice. Additionally, she rocked a green smokey eye and a lengthy wig in the same colour.

Lizzo performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

At first, we see Lizzo running her manicured hands down her full figure as she shakes her hips in unison with Shelby Swain’s “MRS. GRINCH.”

“I’m a bad bitch, Mrs. Grinch / I’m a real one, I don’t f*ck with me,” the track’s lyrics go. “All wrapped in designer, from n*ggas I don’t got time for / Mrs. Grinch, Mrs. Grinch.”

After showing us what it looks like from the front, Lizzo let her followers see her bodacious behind from the back. As expected, she twerked away, leaving fans (such as SZA) to thirst over her in the comment section.

While one doesn’t necessarily need an excuse to dress up like their favourite holiday character, the “About Damn Time” songstress has a good one. That same night, she was performing at iHeart Radio’s annual Jingle Ball.

Other stars to take the stage in Madison Square Garden include Jack Harlow’s rumoured new girlfriend, Dua Lipa, as well as the Backstreet Boys and Demi Lovato.

Lizzo’s Christmas look is undeniably epic, but it’s got nothing on the costumes she put together for Halloween in October.

Firstly she made headlines by stepping out as Chrisean Rock. Later, she and Cardi B had the same idea in donning hilariously unforgettable Marge Simpson outfits.

Unfortunately, the latter’s has gotten her into some legal trouble. Read more about that here, and check back with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

