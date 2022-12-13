Most people typically try to secure their cuffing season arrangements long before December. However, this year we have several late entries sparking romance rumours ahead of the holidays. Most recently, Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow have been causing a stir by spending some time together.

According to a Page Six report, the two have been dating after meeting at the Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch. The event took place last month in Los Angeles. Sources say that the Future Nostalgia starlet has become “quite smitten” with her new beau. They’ve been in “constant communication” since their first run-in, which cameras were quick to photograph.

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch held at Studio 13 at City Market Social House on December 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Harlow, of course, hasn’t kept quiet about his strong feelings of attraction for the English artist. Earlier this year, he even released, “Dua Lipa.“ The single appears on his sophomore effort, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

“Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature / I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, f*ck it,” he raps within the first few bars of the popular song.

Many would love to have the Kentucky native pen a track about them. Still, Harlow made sure to get his new girl’s blessing before unleashing his work on the world. “I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel creeped out or anything,” he previously said when telling the story of her reaction in May.

“I suppose it’s OK,” is what Lipa initially told him over FaceTime. However, it seems the tribute has grown on her. At least enough for the performer to want to get to know the “First Class” hitmaker on a more intimate level.

A source told Page Six of Harlow, “he was very interested in [Dua], and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” Additionally, insiders have spilled that he flew to New York City this past weekend to see her following an appearance at the Z100 Jingle Ball.

The next day, sleuths saw them arriving separately at a restaurant for a lunch date. Apparently, they were attempting to move inconspicuously as they came in through a private entrance and left at different times.

“He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her,” someone close to Harlow has confirmed to the outlet.

🚨 GRAVE: tão falando que a Dua Lipa ta namorando o Jack Harlow pic.twitter.com/C5N4Q0bzqr — nei (@neileitte) December 13, 2022

