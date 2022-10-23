Rumors that Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are romantically involved have been in the air for a bit now. Earlier this month, Lipa stated on her podcast that she was single, but paparazzi sightings of her with the soon-to-be-ex-Daily Show host have been telling a different story.

As a result, fans were very eager to hear the singer’s podcast episode with Noah, which had been recorded the same week as their date in September but was just released this Friday. While the At Your Service episode didn’t confirm the dating rumors, it did highlight that the two stars had a lot of respect for each other.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Dua Lipa attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)

Dua Lipa introduced Noah as an “amazing” and “very special guest,” and proceeded to gush about the South African comedian as the episode went on. Noah reciprocated the love, saying that the “Break My Heart” singer is “wonderful and gracious.”

To kick off their conversation, Dua said that she had read Noah’s popular 2016 memoir, Born a Crime, and “loved” it. “I found it to be totally moving and occasionally quite funny,” she said.

In the interview, the two discussed how despite crossing paths frequently, they hadn’t actually spent much time together. Lipa noted that they had only exchanged hellos at award shows. Noah agreed.

“One of the greatest gifts and curses of being successful in the entertainment industry is that you get to meet some of the most interesting people in the world,” he said. “But then if you’re successful enough, you never get to see each other.”

He expressed excitement at the opportunity to spend more time with the singer. “It’s nice to see you like this, I guess, for a change,” he said. Lipa was quick to say that the feeling was mutual, and that she looked forward to having a “proper conversation to really get to know each other.”

So while the podcast episode made clear that the two performers got along, it also highlighted that, at least in September, they didn’t know each other well. Perhaps that’s changed.

[via]