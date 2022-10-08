Dua Lipa has confirmed that she is still single, despite recently being seen going out with the former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. Lipa spoke about her current relationship status while interviewing Charli XCX on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” Lipa said on her show. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

(Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Noah and Lipa had been spotted together in NYC, last week. In photos published on social media of their night out, the two could be seen kissing.

As for Charli, she explained that she’s currently in a relationship and it’s been beneficial for her. She is believed to be dating The 1975 drummer George Daniel, with whom she collaborated on her latest album, Crash.

Lipa agreed that relationships can help “calm you down.”

“When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down,” Lipa explained. “It makes a big difference!”

Check out Charli XCX’s appearance on Dua Lipa: At Your Service below.

