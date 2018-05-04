Dua Lipa
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Song Of The YearOut of the eight songs nominated, seven are by women.By Demi Phillips
- Music"Barbie" Soundtrack To Feature Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, And Ryan Gosling"Barbie" might be able to become the cinematic event of the century.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsDua Lipa Debuts New Boyfriend, Her Ex Anwar Hadid Shares Troubling Social Media PostsAnwar has since denied that his posts were about Dua and her new man, Romain Gavras.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDua Lipa To Make Acting Debut In "Barbie"The singer will be playing a role in the new movie and possibly even recording a song for it.By Noah Grant
- StreetwearDua Lipa Dating Romain Gavras After Jack Harlow Rumours: ReportEarlier this week, the "Future Nostalgia" artist was photographed at Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week runway, holding hands with the 41-year-old music video director.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMargot Robbie "Barbie" Film Shares Teaser, Fans Think Dua Lipa Will AppearThe preview for the Greta Gerwig-directed project is seriously out of this world.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDua Lipa & Jack Harlow Dating After Rapper Name-Dropped Her On Last AlbumEarlier this year, the Kentucky native made his crush on the foreign songstress known via a single from his sophomore album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Finally Meets Dua LipaAfter rapping about the "Levitating" singer for a whole track, Harleezy got to meet his label mate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDua Lipa Denies Rumor She's Performing At World Cup, Cites Human Rights ConcernsDua Lipa says that she'll be happy to visit Qatar after the country follows through on its human rights pledges.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDua Lipa & Trevor Noah Drop Intimate Podcast Episode After NYC DateTrevor Noah appeared on Dua Lipa's podcast, which was recorded right after their date in September.By Rex Provost
- RelationshipsDua Lipa Says She's Single Despite Trevor Noah Dating RumorsDua Lipa confirmed that she's single on a recent episode of her podcast while speaking with Charli XCX.By Cole Blake
- NewsYoung Thug, Calvin Harris, & Dua Lipa Link On Pop Summer Collab "Potion"As Thugger remains incarcerated on his RICO case, his career pushes forward.By Erika Marie
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion Joins Dua Lipa On "Sweetest Pie"The pair deliver a sexy, yet fun, visual to their high-energy pop-rap single.By Erika Marie
- NewsDua Lipa Enlists DaBaby For The Remix To "Levitating"DaBaby appeared on the remix to Dua Lipa's track "Levitating" from her "Future Nostalgia" album.By Alexander Cole
- NewsJ. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, & Tainy Shine On Group Cut "UN DIA"J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy are sensational on their latest single "UN DIA."By Alexander Cole
- NewsDua Lipa Releases Sophomore Album "Future Nostalgia"Dua Lipa continues her world take-over with her adventurous sophomore album "Future Nostalgia."By Alex Zidel
- NewsSaweetie Joins Dua Lipa On Official "IDGAF" RemixThe buzzing rapper adds some bars to the pop hit.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRich Brian Assists Dua Lipa For The "IDGAF (Diablo Remix)"Rich Brian joins Dua Lipa for the "IDGAF (Diablo Remix)."By Aron A.