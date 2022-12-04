Never forget, folks, that you can manifest anything in your life if you work hard enough. Well, it might be easier for you if you’re a worldwide rap star. Jack Harlow got the chance to meet Dua Lipa recently at Variety‘s annual Hitmakers brunch. Moreover, they’re both signed to Atlantic Records, so some may be surprised it took this long. Of course, readers likely remember the Kentucky rapper’s song “Dua Lipa,” and we can all wonder what that’s about.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow attend Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On the song, Harlow raps “Dua Lipa / I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.” Regardless of what you think about his relationship advances, it caused quite the stir online. Many probably didn’t even consider that they’re label mates, which weirdly makes the shoutout more bizarre. It’s one thing to shoot for someone outside your circle, but what about someone you could run into at the Atlantic offices?

The “First Class” rapper shot his shot with Dua back in May on his album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You. Nevertheless, the two talked and posed for pictures together. Obviously, we don’t know the specifics of the conversations and what they discussed. However, they seemed to enjoy their time together and displayed good spirits for the cameras.

Later in the ceremony, the 24-year-old MC presented Atlantic with Variety‘s label of the year award. “I do see a lot of resentment sometimes between artists and their labels,” Jack expressed. “Me personally, I’ve had disagreements and frustrations, things that I think are natural to any partnership. But one thing I cannot dispute is that I was given a real chance to develop as an artist.”

📹 | “Who's here to see @DUALIPA tonight? I'm here for the same reason” — @jackharlow during his LA Jingle Ball set tonight!pic.twitter.com/6bQedrc4kr — Dua Lipa Hungary | Fan Account (@dlipahungary) December 3, 2022

What do you think about Jack and Dua linking up? Do you think there’ll be a collab between the two pop hitmakers in the future, or is it too early to say? Let us know what you think in the comments and stay tuned to HNHH for more long-awaited celebrity link-ups.

[via]