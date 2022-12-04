Jack Harlow Finally Meets Dua Lipa
After rapping about the “Levitating” singer for a whole track, Harleezy got to meet his label mate.
Never forget, folks, that you can manifest anything in your life if you work hard enough. Well, it might be easier for you if you’re a worldwide rap star. Jack Harlow got the chance to meet Dua Lipa recently at Variety‘s annual Hitmakers brunch. Moreover, they’re both signed to Atlantic Records, so some may be surprised it took this long. Of course, readers likely remember the Kentucky rapper’s song “Dua Lipa,” and we can all wonder what that’s about.
On the song, Harlow raps “Dua Lipa / I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.” Regardless of what you think about his relationship advances, it caused quite the stir online. Many probably didn’t even consider that they’re label mates, which weirdly makes the shoutout more bizarre. It’s one thing to shoot for someone outside your circle, but what about someone you could run into at the Atlantic offices?
The “First Class” rapper shot his shot with Dua back in May on his album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You. Nevertheless, the two talked and posed for pictures together. Obviously, we don’t know the specifics of the conversations and what they discussed. However, they seemed to enjoy their time together and displayed good spirits for the cameras.
Later in the ceremony, the 24-year-old MC presented Atlantic with Variety‘s label of the year award. “I do see a lot of resentment sometimes between artists and their labels,” Jack expressed. “Me personally, I’ve had disagreements and frustrations, things that I think are natural to any partnership. But one thing I cannot dispute is that I was given a real chance to develop as an artist.”
What do you think about Jack and Dua linking up? Do you think there’ll be a collab between the two pop hitmakers in the future, or is it too early to say? Let us know what you think in the comments and stay tuned to HNHH for more long-awaited celebrity link-ups.