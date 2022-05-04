Come Home The Kids Miss You
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Finally Meets Dua LipaAfter rapping about the "Levitating" singer for a whole track, Harleezy got to meet his label mate.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.5K Views
- Music VideosJack Harlow Delivers "Like A Blade Of Grass" Music Video With A Cameo From DrakeThe new visual follows the 24-year-old's exciting "SNL" announcement.ByHayley Hynes2.1K Views
- MusicLil Yachty Says Drake Wrote His "Churchill Downs" Verse In Just 11 MinutesLil Yachty claims Drake told him that he wrote his verse on Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" in just 11 minutes.ByCole Blake13.3K Views
- MusicPETA Wants Jack Harlow & Drake To Donate "Churchill Downs" Profits To RacehorsesThe organization wasn't impressed with the music video for the rappers' collab and called them out over abusive conditions in horseracing.ByErika Marie4.3K Views
- Music VideosJack Harlow & Drake Takeover The Kentucky Derby In "Churchill Downs" Music VideoJack Harlow shares the official video for "Churchill Downs" ft. Drake. ByAron A.5.4K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert On Jack Harlow's Success: "He Doesn't Have White Privilege"Lil Uzi Vert doesn't understand why people are hating on Jack Harlow. ByAron A.4.8K Views
- ReviewsJack Harlow "Come Home The Kids Miss You" ReviewWith his profile at an all-time high, Jack Harlow doesn't quite manage to capitalize on the hype with "Come Home The Kids Miss You."ByRobert Blair7.9K Views
- MusicJack Harlow Freestyles Over Pharrell's "Can I Have It Like That" For Funk FlexJack Harlow freestyled over a classic Pharrell track for Funk Flex on Hot 97.ByCole Blake3.9K Views
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Announces "Come Home The Kids Miss You" North America Tour With The City GirlsHarlow will be hitting the road from September to October.ByHayley Hynes2.0K Views
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Reveals Dua Lipa's Reaction To Hearing His Song About HerThe Kentucky native revealed he "wanted to get [Dua's] blessing" before the song came out.ByHayley Hynes15.2K Views
- NewsJack Harlow Lands A Lil Wayne Feature On "Poison"Jack Harlow wasn't lying when he said "strictly legends" appear on his new album.ByHayley Hynes8.1K Views
- Pop CultureJack Harlow & Bad Bunny's First Week Sales Projections Are InBad Bunny is doing numbers.ByHayley Hynes16.8K Views
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Addresses "Industry Plant" Rumours, Taking Notes From Drake, JAY-Z, & YeThe Kentucky singer sat down with Zane Lowe to discuss "Come Home The Kids Miss You."ByHayley Hynes9.1K Views
- NewsJack Harlow & Pharrell Williams Are Living The "Movie Star" LifeYoung Harleezy is in his element on his new album.ByHayley Hynes5.6K Views
- MusicDJ Drama Denies Replacing Lil Uzi Vert With Jack HarlowDJ Drama expresses his support for Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow. ByAron A.6.8K Views
- MusicJack Harlow Reveals Why He Was Looking Over Drake's Shoulder In Viral ClipJack Harlow says he wasn't looking at Drake's phone. ByAron A.5.0K Views
- MusicJack Harlow's New Album Receives Praise As Fans Defend Him From Hate"Come Home The Kids Miss You" seems to be a success so far.ByAlexander Cole6.0K Views
- NewsJack Harlow Taps Drake For "Churchill Downs"Harlow's "Come Home The Kids Miss You" is available on streaming services now.ByErika Marie12.5K Views
- NumbersLil Durk Predicts Jack Harlow's First Week SalesLil Durk is giving Jack Harlow some high praise heading into this weekend.ByAlexander Cole13.3K Views
- MusicJack Harlow Receives Praise From Pharrell In The Studio: "This Is History"On Friday, Harlow will finally drop his anticipated album, "Come Home The Kids Miss You."ByErika Marie3.4K Views