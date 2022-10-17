One thing about Jack Harlow? He’s always gonna go hard for his fans.

With his most recent music video, the 24-year-old rhymer used his Come Home the Kids Miss You title, “Like A Blade of Grass” to honour some dedicated ladies singing along to his tracks word-for-word in the audience, as well as some of his closest friends who have been alongside him throughout the ride of his rise to fame.

The visual landed on Monday (October 17), and finds Harlow performing on stage while looking out at an adoring crowd. Other shots see him being screamed at by giddy girls while walking back to his tour bus, catching up with Drake backstage, and linking up with NBA star Jayson Tatum to play some old-school arcade games.

As Uproxx notes, the brief but catchy song is the fourth single to arrive from the Kentucky native’s sophomore album, following titles like “Nail Tech,” “First Class,” and “Churchill Downs” featuring Drizzy.

Harlow closed out his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour with the City Girls on Sunday (October 16) night in Atlanta, and for the coming weeks, he’ll be busy preparing for his hosting and performing duties over in New York City on Saturday Night Live before the month is up – read more about that here, and check out the “Like A Blade of Grass” music video above.

