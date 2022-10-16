Harleezy is one of the most talked-about rappers today, and whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny the charisma that people see in the guy. Jack is adored as much for his personality as he is for his music, and he’s going to have the perfect opportunity to display that when he both hosts and performs at Saturday Night Live on October 29th.

JACK HARLOW

JACK HARLOW pic.twitter.com/etDR9ZTLgE — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 16, 2022

The New York-based comedy titan announced his appearance in a tweet, and he joins the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion as major performers this season. Meg just had her host/performer appearance this weekend, so maybe Jack Harlow should take some notes from the “Body” MC. In fact, Meg and Jack are the first consecutive double duty hosts in SNL history.

Kentucky’s own has already performed once on SNL, appearing alongside Pete Davidson in an NFT-rap sketch as a school janitor (who happens to drop some crypto bars). This will be Harlow’s first time performing on stage at the show, and it’s another pop culture milestone for one of hip-hop’s emerging stars.

What’s more is that, believe it or not, this won’t be the 24-year-old’s first time hosting a TV show. He co-hosted The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon just a couple of weeks ago, proving that he’s in that career phase where he’s starting to break out into other extracurriculars.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop to see what’s popping with Jack Harlow’s SNL sketch comedy chops and his musical performance.