Jack Harlow jokingly addressed the idea of a romantic relationship between himself and Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, being created by the C.I.A., and much more during his monologue on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Harlow served double duty as the episode’s host and musical guest.

“One guy said ‘I don’t know why y’all think Jack Harlow is so special, you can find somebody that looks like him at any local gas station’” Harlow said. “I’ve heard them say I look like if you try to draw Justin Timberlake from memory. I think my favorite one might be ‘Jack Harlow looks like the guy who rips the tickets in half at the movie theater.’”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Jack Harlow attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety)

Harlow went on: “Some people think I’m only five foot 10, stop it. Other people think I was created by the CIA, no telling. Some people have even gone as far as to accuse me of being white.”

“I’ve also heard people try to romantically link me and Lil Nas X as an item,” he continued. “But I’m going to tell you right now, no. Everything that happened between us was casual. And consensual. And one of the best nights of my entire life… Working with him, working with him, working with him.”

Saturday marked Harlow’s first time hosting the iconic show. He performed on SNL during an episode in 2021 hosted by Maya Rudolph.

Harlow’s chance to show off his acting ability on live television comes ahead of his acting debut in an upcoming remake of the 1992 film White Men Can’t Jump directed by Calmatic. He’s been cast in the project alongside Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, and more. The film has yet to receive an official release date.

On the music side of things, Harlow released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, earlier this year.

Check out Jack Harlow’s SNL monologue below.

