Jack Harlow will be co-hosting an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October before his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour kicks off his New York City. Harlow is expected to help with delivering the opening monologue, interviewing the various celebrity guests, and introducing the musical performance of the night.

“Co-hosting with Jim,” Harlow confirmed on his Instagram Story.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety)

As for the episode, Dwyane Wade is currently signed on as the celebrity guest, while Quavo & Takeoff are slated to perform.

While this will be Harlow’s first time co-hosting the late-night show, he’s been featured as a guest on the program three times in the past. He’s previously come on to play a game of “Virtual Reality Pictionary,” sit down for a full interview, and perform his hit, “First Class.”

Harlow won’t be the first artist to co-host the iconic show. Cardi B, Dave Grohl, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others, have all served as co-hosts to Fallon.

Be on the lookout for Harlow co-hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 6. The episode will air at 11:35 PM on NBC. Harlow will be performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn the following day.

[Via]