Jack Harlow shared a series of photos taken from behind the scenes of his latest appearance on Saturday Night Live, where he served double duty as the host and musical guest for the episode.

“Life changing experience,” Harlow captioned the photos on Instagram.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Jack Harlow attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In addition to the pictures, the post includes clips from some of Harlow’s sketches on the program.

The night began with Harlow’s opening monologue, in which he joked about being in a relationship with his “INDUSTRY BABY” collaborator, Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X.

“I’ve also heard people try to romantically link me and Lil Nas X as an item,” he said. “But I’m going to tell you right now, no. Everything that happened between us was casual. And consensual. And one of the best nights of my entire life… Working with him, working with him, working with him.”

Among the many sketches Harlow starred in, he played a frat boy in a Tampon Halloween costume, a man in an AA meeting with an idea for a Pixar movie, and more.

As for music, Harlow performed his tracks “State Fair,” “Lil Secret,” and “First Class,” with the latter two coming during the same break.

Saturday marked Harlow’s first time hosting the iconic show. He previously performed on SNL as a musical guest during an episode in 2021 hosted by Maya Rudolph.

In honor of Halloween, the new episode also featured an appearance from Tom Hanks, who reprised his iconic character, David S. Pumpkins. Former SNL star Bobby Moynihan also returned to play one of his sidekicks. Survivor’s long-time host Jeff Probst also made a cameo during the episode.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently labeled the new season a “transition year,” as the show lost series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney, after season 47 as well as Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari more recently.

Check out Harlow’s Instagram post below.