Saturday Night Live‘s newest season is underway, and it’s sure landed during an interesting time for the culture. Last week’s episode took shots at Kanye’s controversies as of late, but SNL‘s latest host and musical guest is causing a lot more genuine excitement and joy: Megan Thee Stallion, who performed the tracks “Anxiety” and a medley of “NDA” and “Plan B” as well as being host and comedian for the episode.

Justin Sammer/Getty Images

The songs she performed are all off of her 2022 album Traumanize, and the medley in particular is brought alive by the transition between the two tracks and the live instrumentation. Megan shows off her bars and flows with the ease and dominance of a top-tier MC, showing that the talent on her records is no studio fabrication. During her performance of “Anxiety,” which is one of her most reflective songs, you can hear the Houston queen holding back tears. It was as powerful as it was understated, as vulnerable as it was a sign of strength.

Tears aside, Megan still brought her comedy A-game. Laughter’s so subjective these days, but it at least seemed like Megan was completely embracing that side of her in her performances. There was the Hot Girl Hospital skit, a run-in with a murderous deer, and of course the workout class sketch. You can guess how Meg spun that. There was also a really funny moment during her monologue where it seemed like she was about to address the Tory Lanez situation, but instead talked about the Hottie Sauce not being on the Popeye’s menu anymore. “And if you want the sauce back, you can take that up with the Popeye’s lady, not me, okay?” she clapped back.

Between SNL and a teased Stranger Things appearance, the “WAP” MC is showing that the rap game can’t hold all her talent. You can check out Meg’s performances, as well as her host monologue, below.