Megan Thee Stallion seems to have hinted about appearing in the next season of Netflix’s hit series, Stranger Things. The Traumazine rapper shared a photo of herself holding up a cue card featuring the show’s title as well as herself sitting in a Netflix director’s chair.

The Instagram post in question begins with four pictures of Megan standing in front of a building, before getting to the Stranger Things themes photos.

Netflix is expected to release the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, next summer. The hit series began back in 2016 and was a major success in building out the streaming service’s original content.

Working on Stranger Things wouldn’t be the first acting credit for Megan, who has recently appeared on Good Girls, P-Valley, and She Hulk: Attorney at Law.

As for her She Hulk appearance, the show’s star, Tatiana Maslany, remarked afterward that working on set with Megan was the “highlight of my life.”

“When Jess was like, ‘We’re writing you a scene where you’re dancing with her,’ I basically died. Like, I fell off the planet,” Maslany told Variety in a recent interview. “I fixated on that moment for two weeks, and I couldn’t talk to her. I didn’t know how to be around her.”

