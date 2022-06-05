Stranger Things
- Pop CultureCaleb McLaughlin Net Worth 2024: What Is The "American Dream: The 21 Savage Story" Star Worth?Follow Caleb McLaughlin's journey from a child actor to starring in 21 Savage's upcoming "American Dream" biopic with Donald Glover.By Rain Adams
- TV"Stranger Things" Stars: Where Are They Now?The kids are all grown up and taking over Hollywood!By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureFinn Woldhard Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Stranger Things" Icon Worth?From the eerie lanes of Hawkins to rock stages, a young prodigy shaping narratives in film, music, and the broader world.By Jake Skudder
- TVNetflix Orders Animated "Stranger Things" ShowNetflix orders another spin-off for "Stranger Things".By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsMillie Bobby Brown Is EngagedThe "Stranger Things" star revealed the news on her Instagram.By Noah Grant
- Pop Culture"Stranger Things" Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As GayThe 18-year-old actor made the revelation on TikTok.By Erika Marie
- TVMegan Thee Stallion Hints At "Stranger Things" AppearanceMegan Thee Stallion teased working for Netflix during a recent Instagram post.By Cole Blake
- TVDoja Cat's Crush Joseph Quinn Rocks Out With Metallica Backstage At LollapaloozaThe English actor's "Stranger Things" character played a legendary rendition of "Master of Puppets" on the Netflix original series.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDavid Harbour Details 75-Pound Weight Transformation For "Stranger Things"David Harbour explained how he lost 75 pounds for his role as Jim Hopper on the fourth season of "Stranger Things."By Cole Blake
- TVTwitter Clowns Doja Cat Over Her Beef With 17-Year-Old Actor Noah SchnappDJ Akademiks also recently exposed some DMs he received from the "Planet Her" hitmaker.By Hayley Hynes
- GramDoja Cat Puts "Stranger Things" Actor Noah Schnapp On Blast For Exposing Her DMsDoja Cat called out the 17-year-old actor after he exposed her for trying to get set-up with Joseph Quinn. By Aron A.
- TVEverything We Know About "Stranger Things" Season 5The Duffer Brothers are pretty secretive, but there's still some information out there about Season 5.By Rex Provost
- TVMillie Bobby Brown "Burst Into Tears" When She Saw "Stranger Things" Villain On SetMillie Bobby Brown was terrified of co-star Jamie Campbell Bower's villain.By Rex Provost
- TVNetflix Unveils Spooky "Stranger Things" Season 4 Volume 2 TrailerThe beloved original series will conclude with its fifth season, creators revealed earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKate Bush Reacts To Impact Of "Stranger Things" On Popularity Of "Running Up That Hill"Kate Bush says she's excited to see "Stranger Things" bring a whole new generation of fans to her song, "Running Up That Hill."By Cole Blake