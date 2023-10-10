Finn Woldhard Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Stranger Things” Icon Worth?

From the eerie lanes of Hawkins to rock stages, a young prodigy shaping narratives in film, music, and the broader world.

BYJake Skudder
Finn Woldhard Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Stranger Things” Icon Worth?

Canadian streets, maple syrup, and the thrumming beats of rock music - all components of young Finn Wolfhard's early years. Born in Vancouver, Finn's foray into the artistic cosmos was not just a coincidence but destiny. The Pacific Northwest's eclectic vibe proved to be an apt playground for young Wolfhard, nurturing his innate talent long before he amassed a significant net worth to a cool $7 million by CAknowledge in 2023.

Career Highlights & Accolades

finn wolfhard
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 31: (L-R) Actors Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard of "Stranger Things" attend the BUILD Series at AOL HQ on August 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

When one speaks of Wolfhard, one cannot bypass the hauntingly gripping narrative of Stranger Things. Cast as Mike Wheeler, Finn's portrayal became synonymous with 80s nostalgia, monsters, and camaraderie, making him a household name. But Finn didn't just stop at Hawkins, Indiana. He expanded his acting horizons with a pivotal role in the cinematic adaptation of Stephen King's IT. Yet, the strings of a guitar beckoned him equally. His musical pursuits materialized into The Aubreys, allowing Finn to exhibit a different facet of his multitudinous talent.

Personal Life & Highlights

finn wolfhard
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: (Back-row L-R) Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, (front-row L-R) Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin from Netflix's "Stranger Things" stopped by Nintendo at the TV Insider Lounge to check out Nintendo Switch during Comic-Con International at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Nintendo)

Wolfhard embodies the quintessential Gen-Z spirit off-screen, blending a vintage aesthetic with the frenetic energy of contemporary times. While he basks in the cinematic spotlight, he equally indulges in the world of music, creating sonic experiences reminiscent of garage rock. Resilient yet unassuming, Finn’s love for canines is well-known. The tale of his rescue dog, Rosie, speaks volumes about his compassionate side.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

finn wolfhard
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 3: Finn Wolfhard, Anthony Hill, Bobby Cannavale, and Paul Rudd pose for a photo with a patient and his family during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend benefitting Children's Mercy Hospital on June 3, 2023 at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

While still navigating the early phases of adulthood, Wolfhard has shown an inclination towards diversified avenues beyond acting and music. Delving into production and direction, he's keen on sculpting stories from behind the camera. Parallelly, with a heart anchored in benevolence, Finn has lent his voice and influence to various charitable initiatives. The causes closest to his heart? Those championing animal welfare and children's rights. Indeed, he's on a mission to give back, etching a legacy beyond the world of glitz and glamour.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Jake Skudder
Jake is the SEO Content Lead for HotNewHipHop. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, gaming and music across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy. His work has also been featured on GiveMeSport, Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy. Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019. As well as his work for HNHH, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years. Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company's social channels. Jake's favourite Hip Hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys and Body Count.