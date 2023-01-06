Another celebrity’s sexuality has become the talk of Hollywood now that Noah Schnapp has made a revelation. The Stranger Things star has been under a microscope as he amassed child fame thanks to the Netflix series. As Hollywood often does, there were talks that Schnapp may have had a teen crush on his co-star Millie Bobby Brown. According to Schnapp, he’s gay.

The 18-year-old actor uploaded a playful TikTok where he shared the news with the world.

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – princessazula0

Read More: Noah Schnapp Tells TikTok He Apologized To Doja Cat While Listening To Her Music

Schnapp participated in a social media trend where people spoke about huge life events that ended up not being as big of a deal to their loved ones.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years,” he wrote in his video. “And all they said was ‘we know.'”

For some, this doesn’t come as a surprise. There were rumors that Schnapp’s Stranger Things character, Will Byers, was gay and in love with his friend, Mike Wheeler. Although this was initially introduced as a fan theory, Schnapp confirmed that was the case.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Noah Schnapp attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images )

“Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay, and he does love Mike,” he previously said about his character.

“But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay.”

Check out Noah Schnapp’s TikTok above.