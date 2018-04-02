Noah Schnapp
- Pop Culture"Stranger Things" Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As GayThe 18-year-old actor made the revelation on TikTok.ByErika Marie14.4K Views
- Pop CultureNoah Schnapp Tells TikTok He Apologized To Doja Cat While Listening To Her MusicThough things looked tense for a moment, the "Stranger Things" actor is now back to business as usual entertaining all of his followers.ByHayley Hynes2.9K Views
- GramDoja Cat Loses 200K Social Followers After Noah Schnapp DebacleDoja Cat's Noah Schnapp callout backfired.ByAlexander Cole5.3K Views
- TVTwitter Clowns Doja Cat Over Her Beef With 17-Year-Old Actor Noah SchnappDJ Akademiks also recently exposed some DMs he received from the "Planet Her" hitmaker.ByHayley Hynes34.0K Views
- GramDoja Cat Puts "Stranger Things" Actor Noah Schnapp On Blast For Exposing Her DMsDoja Cat called out the 17-year-old actor after he exposed her for trying to get set-up with Joseph Quinn. ByAron A.14.2K Views
- Pop Culture"Stranger Things" Star Noah Schnapp Denies Using N-Word In Viral ClipThe actor admits to saying a word that starts with the letter "n," but it isn't a racial slur.ByErika Marie7.1K Views
- Pop Culture"Stranger Things" Star Accused Of Singing N-Word To Chris Brown, Lil Dicky SongNoah Schnapp, who portrayed the character of Will Byers, allegedly sang the n-word in a video that has gone viral.ByErika Marie23.7K Views
- TV"Stranger Things" Cast Rap "Big Poppa" On "Carpool Karaoke"The cast of "Stranger Things" were rapping along to one of Notorious B.I.G.'s biggest hits, "Big Poppa," in a preview for their episode of "Carpool Karaoke."ByLynn S.1.8K Views
- Entertainment"Stranger Things'" Noah Schnapp Talks How To "Interpret" Will's SexualityWarning, some spoilers ahead. ByChantilly Post9.6K Views
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Cast Predict One Or Two More Seasons Left Of Show"Stranger Things" unfortunately can't go on forever. ByChantilly Post625 Views
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Season 3 Slated For Summer 2019 Release DateIt will be another year before we get the next season. ByKarlton Jahmal2.0K Views
- Music"Stranger Things" Stars Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp Try "In My Feelings" ChallengeThe "Stranger Things" stars look to give Will Smith a run for his money.ByAlex Zidel4.0K Views
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Actors Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp Given Netflix SpotlightNetflix is giving their star talent the spotlight. ByKarlton Jahmal4.8K Views
- Sneakers"Stranger Things" Star Noah Schnapp Goes "Sneaker Shopping" At Flight ClubSee what Will Byers copped during his visit to Flight Club.ByKyle Rooney2.2K Views