"Stranger Things" Stars: Where Are They Now?

Stranger Things, the hit Netflix series created by the Duffer Brothers, took the world by storm when it premiered in 2016. The show’s unique blend of '80s nostalgia, supernatural mysteries, and a talented ensemble cast made it an instant fan favorite. As the series progressed over time and through multiple seasons, viewers became invested in the characters and the young actors who portrayed them. Now, as we enter the final season, it’s time to take a look at how far these actors have come in their careers.

Millie Bobby Brown

OSAKA, JAPAN - MAY 06: Millie Bobby Brown speaks during the celebrity talk event at Osaka Comic Con 2023 on May 6, 2023 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

The British actress gained widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Eleven, the telekinetic girl with a shaved head. She has continued to shine in the entertainment industry. In addition to reprising her role in Stranger Things, Brown has ventured into film. She has starred in projects like Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Enola Holmes. She is also set to star in the 2024 film Damsel. Her impressive acting skills and charismatic presence have solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s rising stars. In April 2023, Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi.

Finn Wolfhard

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Finn Wolfhard attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Finn Wolfhard, who played the role of Mike Wheeler, the leader of the gang, has seamlessly transitioned from the small to the big screen. The Canadian actor has since then starred in films like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Turning, and the critically acclaimed horror film It. He has also showcased his musical talents as the frontman of the band The Aubreys. Overall, Wolfhard’s talents have made him a sought-after actor in the industry. He also officially confirmed his relationship with Elsie Richter in 2021. Since then, the two have kept their relationship on the down-low.

Gaten Matarazzo

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: Actor Gaten Matarazzo attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

Galen Matarazzo is best for his endearing portrayal of the lovable Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things. He has also maintained a steady presence in the entertainment world. Besides his work on Stranger Things, the American actor hosted the hidden-camera prank show Prank Encounters for three years. He also starred in the films The Christmas Chronicles, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and Honor Society. Moreover, Matarazzo is also known in the musical scene. He appeared in the Broadway shows Les Miserables and Dear Evan Hansen. Further, Matarazzo has been involved in several philanthropic efforts, using his platform to raise awareness about cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition he lives with. In the case of his love life, the actor has been going steady for five years with his girlfriend, Lizzy Yu.

Caleb McLaughlin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Caleb McLaughlin attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

Caleb McLaughlin, who portrayed the pragmatic and outspoken Lucas Sinclair, has expanded his horizons beyond Stranger Things. In addition to his continued role in the series, McLaughlin appeared in films like Dora and the Lost City, Shooting Stars, and the critically acclaimed film Concrete Cowboy. The actor has also voiced various characters in animated shows such as Summer Camp Island, Ultra City Smiths, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Besides his acting career, he made his music debut in 2020 with the EP Youthful Exuberance.

Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Known for his portrayal of Will Byers, Noah Schnapp has continued to showcase his acting prowess. His talent extends beyond Stranger Things with roles in films such as Abe, Hubbie Halloween, Waiting for Anya, and The Tutor. He also voiced Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie. This has solidified his place as a young actor with a promising future.

In 2023, the actor came out as gay in a TikTok video he posted. In the same year, he received enormous backlash for his mockery of the Palestinians regarding the conflict. Because of this, some fans have called for the boycotting of Stranger Things ahead of its final season.

Sadie Sink

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Sadie Sink attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sadie Sink joined the Stranger Things cast in the second season as Max Mayfield, the new girl in town. Her career has flourished since then with roles in films like Eli, Fear Street, Dear Zoe, and The Whale. Her performances have showcased her versatility, and she has evidently become a rising star in the industry. The actress is set to star in the thriller film Berlin Nobody.

Natalia Dyer

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 18: Actress Natalia Dyer attends the 'Stranger Things' season 4 premiere at the Callao Cinema on May 18, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The American actress who played Nancy Wheeler has successfully navigated her career post-Stranger Things. Dyer has been in films like Yes, God, Yes, Tuscaloosa, All Fun and Games, and Chestnut. The actress also appeared briefly in the thriller series Based on a True Story. Dyer has proved her versatility and ability to take on challenging roles in both independent and mainstream projects. She and her Stranger Things co-star Charlie Heaton are in a relationship.

Charlie Heaton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Charlie Heaton attends as Netflix Hosts "Stranger Things" Los Angeles FYSEE Event at Netflix FYSee Space on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Known for his role as Jonathan Byers, the protective brother, Heaton has broken out since the first season of Stranger Things. The actor’s filmography includes projects like The New Mutants, Marrowbone, The Souvenir Part II, and No Future. Heaton has one child from his past relationship with Akiko Matsuura. The actor is currently dating Stranger Things co-star Natalia Dyer.

Joe Keery

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Actor Joe Keery attends the Build Series to discuss the Netflix show 'Stranger Things 2' at Build Studio on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

Joe Keery has transitioned smoothly into a variety of projects since portraying Steve Harrington in Stranger Things. The actor has made notable appearances in films like Molly’s Game, Spree, Free Guy, and Finally Dawn. He also emerges in the fifth season of the series Fargo. Additionally, the actor is set to star in two upcoming films: Marmalade and Cold Storage. Beyond his acting pursuits, Keery is a musician under the stage name Djo. He is a neo-psychedelic, rock, and indie rock musician.

Maya Hawke

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Maya Hawke attends the "Asteroid City" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Maya Hawke, who joined the cast as Robin Buckley in the third season of Stranger Things has quickly become a standout talent. Since her breakthrough performance in the series, she has showcased her acting and musical abilities in films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fear Street: Part One- 1994, Do Revenge, and Asteroid City. Embracing her musical talents, she has released two albums- Blush and Moss. Her parents are Hollywood icons, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.