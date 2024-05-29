Gaten Matarazzo Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Stranger Things" Icon Worth?

Gaten Matarazzo, widely known for his role as Dustin Henderson on the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, has built an impressive career in Hollywood. According to CelebrityNetWorth, his net worth is estimated at $5 million as of 2024. This figure underscores the young actor's successful transition from child star to well-rounded entertainer with a promising future.

Gaten Matarazzo's rise to fame began with his unforgettable performance in Stranger Things. Premiering in 2016, the show quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with Gaten's character, Dustin, winning hearts for his endearing personality and humorous quips. Gaten's portrayal was pivotal to the show's success and showcased his exceptional talent, earning him critical acclaim and a legion of fans worldwide.

Breaking Into Hollywood With Stranger Things

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: (L-R) Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp pose with the Best Show award for 'Stranger Things' during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/VMN18/Getty Images for MTV)

Prior to his breakout role, Gaten honed his craft in musical theater. He appeared on Broadway in productions like Les Misérables and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, demonstrating his versatility as a performer. This background in theater laid a strong foundation for his acting career, contributing significantly to his skill set and stage presence.

Diversifying Talent: Beyond Acting

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Gaten Matarazzo and the cast of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet. Street” perform onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace. Theater on June 11, 2023, also in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

While Stranger Things served as the launchpad for his career, Gaten Matarazzo has not confined himself to acting alone. He has ventured into various aspects of the entertainment industry, including voice acting and hosting. Gaten lent his voice to the character of Bubba in the animated film The Angry Birds Movie 2, showcasing his adaptability and broadening his appeal to different audiences.

Additionally, Gaten also made his mark as the host of the Netflix series Prank Encounters. The show, which involves elaborate pranks on unsuspecting individuals, allowed him to explore his comedic talents and further solidify his presence on the streaming platform. These endeavors have diversified his portfolio and contributed to his growing net worth.

Advocacy & Personal Projects

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: Actor Gaten Matarazzo attends the 2018 MTV Movie And. TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018, also in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

Beyond his professional achievements, Gaten Matarazzo is known for his advocacy work. He has been open about his experience with cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare genetic disorder that affects the development of bones and teeth. Using his platform, Gaten raises awareness about CCD and advocates for those living with the condition. His efforts include participating in charity events and supporting organizations dedicated to research and support for CCD patients.

Gaten's commitment to advocacy extends to his personal projects. He is actively involved in fundraising initiatives and has used his fame to support various charitable causes. This aspect of his life highlights his generosity and compassion and enriches his public image, endearing him further to his fans and the broader community.