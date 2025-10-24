Stranger Things And Nike Reunite For Retro Dunk Low Release

The Stranger Things x Nike Dunk Low is set to release this November. It's another creative crossover between pop culture and sneakers. Inspired by the hit Netflix series, this Dunk Low captures the show’s nostalgic 1980s aesthetic while keeping the timeless appeal of Nike’s classic silhouette.

The collaboration taps into both retro storytelling and streetwear authenticity, creating a pair that feels familiar yet fresh. The design reflects subtle aging, as if straight out of Stranger Things itself.

Cream-toned leather uppers, navy accents, and vintage midsoles give the pair a worn-in look. Stranger Things branding appears on the tongue tags and insoles, while the cracked Nike heel logo adds a touch of realism.

It’s a sneaker that looks like it came straight out of the 1980s. This isn’t the first time Nike and Stranger Things have collaborated, but this Dunk Low feels more mature.

It highlights the textures and colors that defined both old-school skate culture and classic television style. The photos show off the aged midsole and cracked detailing, tying the design together and proving how well Nike can merge storytelling with craftsmanship.

Stranger Things x Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The Stranger Things x Nike Dunk Low features cracked leather uppers in light cream with navy Swooshes and laces. Aged midsoles give the shoe a vintage finish, while dark navy outsoles add contrast.

The tongue tags display red Stranger Things logos, and the insoles continue the theme with subtle series-inspired graphics. The cracked Nike heel branding ties into the show’s retro atmosphere.

Padded collars ensure comfort, keeping the shoe practical for everyday wear. This release captures a nostalgic vibe while maintaining the craftsmanship and durability that make the Dunk Low a lasting favorite among collectors and fans alike.

Sneaker News reports that the Stranger Things x Nike SB Dunk Low will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike