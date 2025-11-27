Nardwuar's Nike SB Dunk Low “Tartan” Receives Official Images

The Nardwuar x Nike SB Dunk Low "Tartan" is finally ready for its moment. The festive Dunk Low arrives in a full plaid build that pulls straight from the Vancouver legend’s signature look.

Nike SB matched the loud pattern with bold details, including the fuzzy pom on the tongue and the Doot Doot branding on the heels. It feels playful, but it also celebrates a figure who shaped music journalism in a way no one else ever has.

The release plan adds even more excitement as skate shops will get the first crack on December 6. A wider SNKRS release will follow on December 9. That rollout mirrors how Nike SB introduced many of its most memorable collaborations, prioritizing the core skate community before opening things up.

It also sets this pair up to be one of December’s most talked about drops. The Tartan Dunk keeps the familiar Low Pro shape, so the shoe still hits that classic SB stance despite the loud print. The story sits at the center of this project.

Nardwuar has worn this exact pattern for decades, and it has become part of pop culture. The photos show how Nike leaned into that identity, packing the sneaker with character and charm without losing its skate DNA.

Nardwuar x Nike SB Dunk Low “Tartan”

Image via Nike

The Nardwuar x Nike SB Dunk Low "Tartan" has a vibrant plaid upper with intersecting red, blue, yellow, and green lines. The shoe features a black Swoosh and black laces that help balance the busy pattern.

A fuzzy red pom sits on the tongue for a playful touch. The midsole comes in black, while the outsole has a translucent finish. The heel includes a speech bubble logo with Nardwuar’s signature phrase.

The materials look sturdy and well padded and overall the Dunk shape stays classic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” will be released on December 6th, 2025 via skate shops and December 9th via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike