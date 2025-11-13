Nardwuar's Nike SB Dunk Low Prepares For A Big Launch

The Nike SB Dunk Low Nardwuar mixes the classic SB shape with the loud plaid look. The shoe drops in December, and Nardwuar is adding some fun by going on a small launch tour.

He plans to stop in Los Angeles, Toronto, London, New York, and Vancouver to mark the release in his usual offbeat style. Nike SB has always worked with people who leave a mark on culture, and Nardwuar fits right in.

His interviews shaped a whole wave of music fans, and his outfit has been part of his image since his early days on MuchMusic. Teaming him up with the Dunk Low makes sense because the shoe has been a part of skate and music scenes.

It has also been the base for many of Nike SB’s most loved collabs. This drop follows that same vibe. The pattern, the small logos, and the fun touches match the world Nardwuar has built through years of talking with artists.

The tour adds more excitement to the release and connects the shoe to the cities that played a role in his career. Photos show the bright plaid and playful features that have been floating around for months. They give a full look at one of the most lively SB releases of the season.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Nardwuar features a full multicolor plaid upper that mirrors his signature outfits. Black suede Swooshes sit on the sides.

The shoe includes black mesh tongues with special Nike SB labels. Red and navy pom poms attach to the laces, referencing his iconic hats.

The heel tabs carry speech bubble graphics with his catchphrases. A black midsole grounds the look while a translucent outsole finishes it. Extra laces arrive in multiple colors inspired by his wardrobe.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low “Nardwuar” will be released on December 6th, 2025 via skate shops and December 9th via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.