Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 Mule Brings A Bold New Look

The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 Mule is set to release in Fall 2026, giving the classic Jordan 14 a complete shift into a slip-on lifestyle shoe. This early mockup hints at a bold and experimental approach, which fits perfectly with Mowalola Ogunlesi’s design style.

Mowalola is a Nigerian-born artist and fashion designer known for her futuristic looks, sharp silhouettes, and fearless use of color. Her work blends music, youth culture, and nightlife energy, making her one of the most talked-about creative voices in global fashion today.

The Air Jordan 14 holds a strong place in sneaker history. Inspired by luxury sports cars, the original model debuted during Michael Jordan’s final championship run with the Chicago Bulls. Its sharp lines and aerodynamic build made it one of the most unique designs in the Jordan lineup.

Turning this silhouette into a mule pushes it into new territory, mixing lifestyle comfort with a shape rooted in basketball legacy. Mowalola’s involvement suggests a crossover between high fashion and streetwear that feels natural for the moment.

The mule features a deep burgundy upper with clean script branding across the side. The midsole keeps the Jordan 14’s signature shapes while swapping performance pieces for casual wear.

The slip-on build removes the usual lacing system and replaces it with a clean slip-on function.

Black trim lines the collar, matching the glossy black midsole underneath. Further the midsole keeps the Jordan 14’s famous curves and ridges, giving the mule a sharp and nice profile. The outsole extends slightly past the heel to ensure it stays stable.

A small pull feature appears at the top for easy adjustments. The overall design feels sleek, modern, and deeply connected to Mowalola’s creative style.