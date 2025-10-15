First Look At The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 Collaboration

Image via brandon1an
The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 collaboration blends avant-garde fashion with Jordan Brand heritage for a striking Fall 2026 release.

The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 marks a bold new chapter in Jordan Brand’s ongoing wave of fashion-forward collaborations. Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi is set to bring her avant-garde style to the Jordan 14, a sneaker that’s long symbolized power, performance, and precision.

The partnership will launch in Fall 2026, featuring multiple footwear and apparel pieces that merge streetwear with high fashion. Known for her futuristic aesthetic and boundary-pushing designs, Mowalola is no stranger to bold statements.

Her creative energy fits naturally with the Air Jordan 14, a silhouette that originally took cues from luxury sports cars. When Michael Jordan debuted the model during his final season with the Chicago Bulls, it embodied speed, control, and refinement.

The upcoming collaboration seems ready to reinterpret that legacy through a more experimental lens. The Air Jordan 14 hasn’t been reimagined often in recent years, making this collaboration even more intriguing.

The provided concept hints at a sleek and minimal design, featuring Mowalola’s signature flair blended with the Jordan logo. If the final product matches the ambition of both brands, this could easily become one of 2026’s standout releases.

Mowalola x Air Jordan 14

The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 showcases a clean white leather upper paired with black suede overlays for contrast. Also its aerodynamic shape remains intact, inspired by the curves of a Ferrari.

Subtle Mowalola branding complements the traditional Jumpman emblem near the collar. Further, a sculpted midsole and metallic accents enhance the futuristic feel.

The padded tongue and cushioned sole deliver comfort and performance, staying true to the original design’s athletic roots. Finished with co-branded details and bold styling cues, the collaboration brings a modern twist to one of Jordan Brand’s most sophisticated models.

Brandon1an reports that the Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 will be released in the Fall of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

