Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” Makes Its Long-Awaited Comeback

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” returns this November, bringing back one of the most recognizable sneakers ever made. First seen in 1985, the “Chicago” colorway became a defining piece of Michael Jordan’s early years, setting the tone for how basketball shoes could blend sport and culture.

This new release brings that same energy back in a low-top form that’s easy to wear every day. The timing feels right. The Air Jordan 1 is still everywhere from on the court, in music videos, and across streetwear.

It’s the rare sneaker that continues to connect new fans with the story that started it all. The “Chicago” look captures everything people love about the Jordan line: bold color, clean design, and history that runs deep.

As the photos show, the pair keeps things authentic with white leather, red overlays, and a black Swoosh cutting through the upper. A white midsole and red outsole complete the design, keeping that unmistakable Jordan 1 DNA intact.

Almost 40 years later, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Chicago” proves some designs never lose their edge.

Read More: Updated Mockup Look At The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” features a white leather base with bold red overlays and black Swoosh branding. A matching red heel and outsole complete the signature color-blocking that defined the original 1985 release.

The Wings logo sits proudly on the heel, while a Nike Air tongue tag adds vintage appeal. Soft leather and low-profile padding ensure comfort and flexibility, making it a versatile everyday option.

Each detail reflects the timeless design that helped establish Jordan Brand’s identity, capturing the essence of basketball heritage in one of the most recognizable sneakers ever made.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” will be released on November 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

Image via Nike