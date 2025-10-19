Assouline’s Air Jordan Book Tells The Story Behind The Basketball Icon

Image via Josh Sondelski
The Air Jordan Book by Assouline celebrates 40 years of Jordan Brand with rare archives, exclusive photos, and untold stories.

The Air Jordan Book by Assouline celebrates four decades of the partnership between Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. This luxury coffee table volume goes beyond sneakers, capturing how Jordan reshaped sport, culture, and business worldwide.

With a foreword written by Jordan himself and text by author Adam Bradley, the book blends storytelling with history and design in a way only Assouline can deliver. Structured into six chapters, each represents one of Jordan’s championship rings.

Across more than 400 pages, readers explore rare Nike archives, never-before-seen photos by Annie Leibovitz, and personal items from Jordan’s own collection. The book captures the evolution of the Air Jordan line from its rebellious debut in 1985 to its current status as a global fashion statement and cultural icon.

Contributions from Team Jordan athletes and figures like Spike Lee help connect past and present, showing how Jordan’s impact extends far beyond the court. The Air Jordan Book arrives in two formats: a Classic Edition and an Ultimate Edition limited to 1,000 hand-numbered copies.

Each image and detail reflects the brand’s unmatched legacy and craftsmanship, as seen in the photos provided.

Assouline Jordan Book

The Air Jordan Book by Assouline is a 400-page collector’s piece featuring rare Nike archives and exclusive photography. It divided into six chapters and it also mirrors Michael Jordan’s six NBA championships.

The volume includes never-before-published Annie Leibovitz portraits and images of Jordan’s personal memorabilia. Designed with Assouline’s signature luxury style, it arrives in two versions: a Classic Edition and an Ultimate Edition limited to 1,000 copies.

Each page tells the story of how Air Jordan evolved from a banned sneaker to a global phenomenon. This book doesn't just celebrate the sneaker history of Jordan, it celebrates him as an icon.

Available in two editions, the Classic Edition (retail$123) and the Ultimate Edition ($2,300), the book offers something for every collector. Both celebrate the unmatched legacy of Jordan Brand through Assouline’s signature craftsmanship. The Air Jordan Book will officially release in July 2026.

