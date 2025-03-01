Releasing In 2 Hours: Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game”

Official images of the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" for 2025 have surfaced, and the wait is almost over. In just a few hours, this legendary sneaker will officially drop, bringing back one of the most iconic moments in basketball history. The shoe pays homage to Michael Jordan’s unforgettable Game 5 performance in the 1997 NBA Finals, where he led the Bulls to victory despite battling flu-like symptoms. The 2025 edition stays true to its origins, maintaining the classic black and red color scheme and signature design elements. With the release imminent, sneakerheads are gearing up for what will be one of the biggest launches of the year.

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" is a staple in sneaker culture. Its bold colors, rich history, and connection to MJ’s greatness make it a must-own. The newly revealed official photos highlight its premium materials and detailed craftsmanship, showing why this sneaker remains legendary. Every stitch, texture, and branding element stays faithful to the original. As the countdown to the drop nears its final hours, anticipation is at an all-time high. Whether you are a collector, a basketball fan, or just appreciate timeless design, this release is one for the books.

Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" commands attention with its bold black and red design, honoring Michael Jordan’s unforgettable Game 5 performance in the 1997 NBA Finals. Premium leather panels combine smooth and textured finishes, creating a sleek yet powerful look. The Jumpman logo on the heel reinforces its legendary status, while a carbon fiber shank plate provides added support. A durable rubber outsole delivers strong traction, making this sneaker both functional and iconic. Whether on the court or in a collection, it remains a defining piece of basketball history.

The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” will be returning today March 1st, 2025 at 10AM Eastern Time. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

Image via Nike