Official Release Details For The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game”

Official images of the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" for 2025 have dropped, reigniting anticipation for this legendary release. Originally made famous during Michael Jordan’s heroic Game 5 performance in the 1997 NBA Finals, this sneaker represents determination and greatness. Despite battling flu-like symptoms, MJ led the Bulls to victory over the Jazz, making this one of the most historic basketball shoes ever. The 2025 edition remains true to its roots, preserving the iconic shape and signature details. With official images now available, sneakerheads can finally get a detailed look at this highly anticipated return.

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" is one of the most loved sneakers in history. Its bold black and red color scheme, combined with its unforgettable backstory, makes it a must-have in 2025. The newly released official photos highlight its premium craftsmanship and nostalgic appeal. Every detail, from the leather upper to the classic branding, pays tribute to the original. With its deep connection to sports and sneaker culture, this release is set to be one of the biggest drops of the year. Whether you're a collector or a basketball fan, the "Flu Game" is more than a sneaker—it's a piece of history.

Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" stands out with its striking black and red color scheme, a tribute to Michael Jordan’s legendary Game 5 performance in the 1997 NBA Finals. Its premium leather construction blends smooth and textured panels, delivering a bold yet refined look. The signature Jumpman logo on the heel cements its place in sneaker history, while a carbon fiber shank plate enhances stability for on-court performance. A durable rubber outsole ensures reliable traction, making it just as functional as it is iconic. Whether you're playing or collecting, this sneaker is a timeless piece of basketball history.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” will be returning on March 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

Image via Nike