The Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" Brings Back An Icon

BY Ben Atkinson 91 Views
SneakerHeader.001
Image via GOAT
More retailer images have surfaced.

More retailer photos of the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" have surfaced, further building anticipation for next summer’s highly awaited release. This timeless colorway revives a fan-favorite design, boasting a glossy black patent leather upper combined with sleek black mesh for a refined, classic look. A crisp white midsole adds contrast, while the bold red rubber outsole provides a striking pop of color. With its blend of style and performance, the Air Jordan 11 Low remains a must-have for sneakerheads. As more images continue to roll in, excitement for this drop is reaching new heights.

Retailer photos continue to give us a closer look at the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred," fueling even more hype ahead of its summer 2025 release. The sneaker stays true to its roots with a high-quality patent leather build, breathable mesh panels, and the signature combination of black, white, and red. The glossy finish and heritage color blocking make this one of the year’s most anticipated releases. With fresh images circulating, fans are eager to secure a pair. Be ready when these drop because they won’t stay on shelves for long.

"Bred" Air Jordan 11 Low
Air-Jordan-11-Low-Bred-2025-Release-Date
Image via GOAT

These sneakers feature a glossy black patent leather upper paired with breathable black mesh, delivering a sleek and polished look. A crisp white midsole adds bold contrast, while vibrant red accents on the outsole and lining inject energy into the classic design. Combining heritage style with modern performance, this pair is a must-have for collectors and everyday wearers alike. Whether hitting the court or the streets, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" stands out with its timeless appeal and unmatched versatility.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” will be released on April 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop.

Air-Jordan-11-Low-Bred-2025-Release-Date-1
Image via GOAT
Air-Jordan-11-Low-Bred-2025-Release-Date-3
Image via GOAT

