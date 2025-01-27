Retailer Images Surface Of The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred”

Retailer photos of the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" have surfaced, intensifying the buzz for next summer’s highly anticipated release. This iconic colorway revisits a fan-favorite design, featuring a glossy black patent leather upper paired with sleek black mesh for a streamlined and timeless look. A crisp white midsole provides striking contrast, while the vibrant red rubber outsole delivers a bold pop of color. This classic blend of style and performance solidifies the Air Jordan 11 Low as a must-have addition for sneaker enthusiasts. Don’t miss the opportunity to grab this legendary pair when it drops.

The breathable mesh upper ensures comfort, making it ideal for summer days, while the cushioned midsole offers all-day support. Staying true to its roots, the "Bred" version includes the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel, with vivid red accents on the outsole and lining adding to its bold appeal. The newly surfaced retailer photos give fans a closer look at the details, fueling even more anticipation for the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred." Scheduled to release in the summer of 2025, this drop is guaranteed to make waves. Mark your calendar now—this legendary pair is sure to sell out quickly.

"Bred" Air Jordan 11 Low

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers showcase a glossy black patent leather upper combined with black mesh, creating a sleek and refined look. A clean white midsole provides sharp contrast, while bold red accents on the outsole and lining bring striking vibrancy to the timeless design. Balancing style and performance, this sneaker is a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Whether on the court or the streets, the "Bred" colorway offers enduring appeal and versatile wearability.