Complete Look At The Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred”

Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred"

BY Ben Atkinson 3.1K Views
This pair stays true to the classic.

New photos of the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" have surfaced, building excitement for next summer’s highly anticipated release. This classic colorway revisits a fan-favorite design, featuring a glossy black patent leather upper paired with sleek black mesh for a streamlined look. A clean white midsole provides contrast, while the vibrant red rubber outsole adds a bold pop of color. This timeless blend of style and performance cements the Air Jordan 11 Low as a must-have for sneaker fans. Don’t miss your chance to grab this iconic pair when it hits shelves.

The breathable mesh upper ensures comfort during warm summer days, and the cushioned midsole offers all-day support. True to its iconic roots, this "Bred" version showcases the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel, with vibrant red accents on the outsole and lining to complete the bold design. With these new photos offering a detailed look, excitement for the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" continues to soar. Get ready to make a statement when this legendary pair drops in the summer of 2025. Mark your calendar now—this release is sure to sell out fast.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred”

These sneakers feature a sleek black patent leather upper paired with black mesh and a crisp white midsole. Bold red accents on the outsole and lining add striking contrast, enhancing the timeless design. Perfect for both style and performance, this sneaker is a must-have for collectors. Whether on the court or the streets, the "Bred" colorway delivers enduring appeal and unmatched versatility.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” will be released on April 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. The "Bred" colorway continues to solidify its status as a fan-favorite within the Air Jordan lineup. Moreover, its sleek design and timeless appeal make it a standout addition to the summer 2025 releases. With new photos already creating buzz, anticipation for the drop is steadily increasing.

