Detailed And On-Foot Look Of Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day”

SneakerHeader.001
Image via size?
Just about 2 weeks away from this drop.

Detailed photos of the Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” are here, offering a closer look at this women’s exclusive release. Dropping just in time for February’s romantic season, these sneakers feature a soft coral upper that radiates a gentle, festive charm. Bold red elephant print overlays provide striking contrast, while a sail midsole and outsole deliver a clean, classic finish. The playful mix of coral and red hues creates a vibrant, eye-catching design, making this pair a perfect Valentine’s Day gift or statement piece.

The Air Jordan 3, celebrated for its comfort and durability, gets a fresh twist with this festive colorway. Its responsive cushioning ensures all-day wear, blending performance and style effortlessly. The “Valentine’s Day” edition elevates the iconic silhouette with thoughtful details and romantic tones, embodying the spirit of the season. With its unique design and early release, this pair is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Finally, celebrate love in style this February with the Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day.

"Valentine's Day" Air Jordan 3
Valentines-Day-Air-Jordan-3-HJ0178-600
Image via size?

The sneakers showcase a sail rubber sole paired with a matching sail midsole, featuring a visible Air unit beneath the heel for added comfort. Also, the upper is made from soft coral leather, accented by bold dark red elephant print overlays. Further, red and sail details along the laces add extra contrast to the design, enhancing its festive appeal. Overall, the tongue features Jordan branding in a deep red hue, tying together the romantic and polished aesthetic.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” is going to drop on February 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $215 when they are released. With its festive design and early release date, this pair is perfectly timed for the season of love. Additionally, the unique colorway is expected to attract both sneaker collectors and casual fans alike. Make sure to plan ahead, as this women’s exclusive is likely to sell out quickly.

Valentines-Day-Air-Jordan-3-HJ0178-600-5
Image via size?
Valentines-Day-Air-Jordan-3-HJ0178-600-3
Image via size?

