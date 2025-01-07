An Earlier Release Date For The Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day”

Nike has decided to push this release up a few days.

The Air Jordan 3 is spreading love early this year with the slightly earlier release of its upcoming "Valentine's Day" colorway. Exclusively for women, these sneakers will drop just in time for the romantic season this February. The design features a soft coral upper that exudes a gentle, romantic feel, perfectly complemented by bold red elephant print overlays for a striking contrast. A clean sail midsole and outsole add a classic finish, creating a balanced mix of sweet and bold elements. The fresh coral and red hues give this pair a festive and eye-catching vibe, making them a standout choice for Valentine’s Day gifts.

Known for its unmatched comfort and durability, the Air Jordan 3 remains a timeless classic. Its responsive cushioning ensures all-day wearability, whether on the court or the streets. The playful "Valentine's Day" colorway adds a vibrant twist to the iconic silhouette, blending style and performance seamlessly. With thoughtful details and festive colors, this release embodies love and style in every step. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors will surely appreciate the unique design and early arrival of this pair. Get ready to celebrate the season of love in style with these stunning kicks this February.

"Valentine's Day" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole paired with a matching sail midsole, complete with a visible air unit beneath the heel for added comfort. The upper is crafted from soft coral leather, accented with dark red elephant print overlays for a bold touch. Red and sail details along the laces add extra contrast to the design. To complete the look, the tongue displays Jordan branding in the same rich red hue, creating a cohesive and polished finish.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day” is going to drop on February 1st. Also, the retail price will be $215 when they are released.

Image via Nike