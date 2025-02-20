Air Jordan 1 Low Red White Brings Back Classic Bulls Energy

The Air Jordan 1 Low continues to be a staple in sneaker culture. With its classic silhouette and versatile colorways, it remains a go-to option for everyday wear. The low-top version of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker blends heritage with modern style. Whether dressed up or down, the Jordan 1 Low delivers both comfort and a timeless aesthetic. This latest release sticks to a clean and bold approach. The “Red/White” colorway offers a fresh take on an iconic look. Crisp white leather makes up the base, while vibrant red overlays add contrast. The Swoosh, collar, and laces all match in red, keeping the design uniform.

The balance of color keeps things simple but eye-catching. Jordan Brand keeps the details true to the original. The tongue features a red Jumpman logo, while the heel sports the signature Wings logo embroidered in white. Perforations on the toe box provide breathability, and the low-top cut allows for easy, all-day wear. The combination of premium leather and traditional color blocking makes this a must-have for collectors and casual wearers alike. The images showcase the sneaker’s sleek profile and bold contrast. Every angle highlights the clean stitching, sharp color blocking, and classic branding. From the smooth leather to the crisp details, this release stays true to the Jordan 1 legacy.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Red/White”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Red/White” keeps things classic. White leather dominates the upper, while bold red overlays add contrast. The Swoosh, collar, and heel all match in red, creating a balanced look. The midsole stays white, and a red rubber outsole adds grip. The embroidered Wings logo on the heel brings a premium touch. With a sleek shape and timeless color blocking, this pair is perfect for any collection.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" will be released sometime in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $125 when they are released.

