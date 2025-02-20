Nike Revives A Holiday Classic With Whe Kobe 3 Protro "Christmas"

The Nike Kobe 3 is making a bold return, bringing back a piece of basketball history. Originally launched in 2007, this model stood out with its futuristic design and lightweight feel. Kobe Bryant wore a special Lakers-themed player exclusive on Christmas Day that year, dominating against the Phoenix Suns. Now, for 2025, Nike is bringing the sneaker back with a fresh twist. While the silhouette remains true to its roots, the colors and blocking have been reimagined. This upcoming release switches things up from Kobe’s original PE. Instead of the Lakers-inspired gold and purple, the 2025 edition will feature a brand-new holiday-themed palette.

Premium materials and modern cushioning upgrades enhance both performance and comfort. Expect a blend of nostalgia and innovation, making this a must-have for longtime Kobe fans and new collectors alike. Nike’s Protro series focuses on bringing back Kobe’s best designs with updated tech. The Kobe 3 Protro Christmas follows that philosophy, delivering a classic look with improved functionality. The new edition ensures top-tier responsiveness and support, ideal for both on-court performance and casual wear. The return of this holiday icon is sure to build excitement leading up to the release. With its bold design and rich history, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro is bound to sell out fast.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro “Christmas”

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro Christmas revives a classic with a new color scheme. The signature lattice upper stands out in a vibrant blue shade. White details on the Swoosh and midsole create contrast, while the silver accents add a premium touch. A responsive cushioning system enhances comfort and support. This modernized version stays true to Kobe’s legacy while delivering updated performance. Expect a high-demand release when it drops this holiday season.