Nike Kobe 3 Protro Will Also Feature The Pristine “Halo” Colorway

This pair comes with a significant release date.

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro is returning in the elegant "Halo" colorway. This release honors Kobe Bryant’s legacy with a sleek, all-white design. It joins the "Halo" series alongside the Kobe 9 Elite High Protro and Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro. The pristine color scheme reflects simplicity and excellence, embodying Kobe’s focus on perfection. The sneaker features a textured upper with its signature grid-like pattern. This unique design adds depth and character while maintaining a clean aesthetic. Smooth leather panels on the toe and collar elevate the luxurious look. The Kobe logo appears on the tongue, highlighting the shoe’s connection to the basketball icon.

Additionally, tonal laces and a white midsole complete the cohesive design. Performance remains a priority. The Kobe 3 Protro includes upgraded cushioning for modern comfort. Also, a grippy outsole ensures stability and traction on the court. This combination of style and function appeals to athletes and collectors alike. The "Halo" series celebrates Kobe’s lasting influence on the game and sneaker culture. Fans appreciate the thoughtful, minimalistic approach. With its timeless look and premium construction, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" will stand out. Overall, fans can expect this pair to become a must-have addition to Kobe enthusiasts’ collections.

"Halo" Nike Kobe 3 Protro

