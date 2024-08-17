Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro “Halo” Officially Revealed

Image via Nike
A pristine Kobe sneaker.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro is set to impress with its "Halo" colorway, featuring an all-white design with striking black details. Also, official photos have been released, showcasing its clean aesthetics that provide a sharp contrast, enhancing its dynamic appearance. This model maintains Kobe Bryant's legacy of high-performance footwear, combining state-of-the-art technology with timeless style. Overall, the sneaker is ideal for athletes and collectors who value a fusion of function and iconic design.

The "Halo" colorway stands out as a visually appealing addition to any sneaker collection. It offers outstanding support and comfort, reflecting Kobe's meticulous approach and style on the court. Additionally, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro will also be available in this colorway later in the summer. This release is highly anticipated by Kobe enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike, promising to be a cherished part of basketball sneaker heritage. Finally, keep an eye on this launch; these sneakers are expected to quickly become a favorite.

"Halo" Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a white textured sole tailored for peak on-court performance and a white midsole accented with a black carbon fiber plate. The uppers are crafted from white mesh, and designed low to offer ankle flexibility while providing ample support. This structural design ensures a locked-in feel during gameplay. Finally, a stitched Nike Swoosh on the sides and a white tongue polish off the sleek, low-top profile.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low “Halo” is going to drop on September 19th, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $210 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

