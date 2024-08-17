Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro GS “Halo” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro GS “Halo” is ready to captivate with its sleek, all-white design accented by striking black details. Official photos have been released, highlighting its clean and sharp contrast that enhances its dynamic look. Also, this grade school exclusive model continues Kobe Bryant's legacy of combining advanced technology with classic style. This makes it perfect for young athletes and collectors who admire a blend of functionality and iconic design.
The "Halo" colorway is not just visually appealing but also offers exceptional support and comfort, embodying Kobe's precision and flair on the basketball court. The Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro GS will be available in this eye-catching colorway, anticipated by both young Kobe fans and sneaker enthusiasts. This upcoming release is poised to be a valuable addition to any young sneakerhead's collection, representing a piece of basketball sneaker history. Overall, be sure to watch for this launch, as these sneakers will certainly be quickly favored among the younger sneakerhead crowd.
"Halo" Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro
These sneakers feature a white textured sole tailored for peak on-court performance and a white midsole accented with a black carbon fiber plate. The uppers are crafted from white mesh, and designed low to offer ankle flexibility while providing ample support. This structural design ensures a locked-in feel during gameplay. Finally, a white Nike Swoosh on the sides and a thin tongue polish off the sleek, low-top profile.
More Photos
Sneaker News reports that the Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro GS “Halo” is going to drop on August 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $120 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]