Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro GS “Halo” Officially Unveiled

The whole Kobe 9 lineup is getting this colorway.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro GS “Halo” is going to drop on August 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $120 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Protro GS “Halo” is ready to captivate with its sleek, all-white design accented by striking black details . Official photos have been released, highlighting its clean and sharp contrast that enhances its dynamic look. Also, this grade school exclusive model continues Kobe Bryant's legacy of combining advanced technology with classic style. This makes it perfect for young athletes and collectors who admire a blend of functionality and iconic design.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.