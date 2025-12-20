Boosie Badazz & Charleston White Trash 21 Savage & Young Thug's "Streets" Pleas

Dec 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Boosie Badazz and Charleston White joined Honeykomb Brazy, BossMan Dlow, Fivio Foreign, and more in going against Young Thug and 21 Savage.

21 Savage and Young Thug have been leading a "f**k the streets" campaign in hip-hop, particularly trying to promote more unity in Atlanta rap. However, a slew of other rappers and hip-hop-adjacent celebrities have pushed back against this narrative, with Charleston White and Boosie Badazz sharing some interesting thoughts on the matter.

First we have Boosie, who is a bit more nuanced in messaging, albeit not in capitalization. "IF THE RAPPERS GO SAY F**K THE STREETS YALL NEED TO STOP RAPPING BOUT EM!!" he tweeted. "STOP DOUBLE DIPPING!! RAP ABOUT FRUITS ,COLLEGE COURSES N STAYING OUT THE STREETS. IF U FROM THE STREETS THE STREETS SHAPED YOU TO THE MAN U R TODAY. YOUR MINDSET ,YOUR HUSTLE ,YOUR INTUITION etc. COME FROM THE STREETS!! YO SUPPORT CAME FROM THE STREETS!!

"YES I WANT EVERY KID TO MAKE IT OUT THE STREETS. THATS WHAT WE ALL WANT. BUT IM NEVER SAYING 'F**K THE STREETS,'" Badazz continued. "THEY RESPONSIBLE FOR OUR SUCCESS!! DONT FORGET EVERY SUCCESSFUL INDEPENDENT RECORD LABEL STARTED FROM WHERE 'THE STREETS.' ALL YO MUSIC CAME FROM THE STREETS. YO BABY MOMA U MET HER N THE STREETS. SO IF ITS F**K THE STREETS DONT RAP ABOUT THEM SIMPLE IS THAT. SHOW THE WORLD N FANS HOW GOOD OF ARTIST YALL IZ N TAKE THE STREETS ALL THE WAY OUT YALL RAP VOCABULARY!!"

Charleston White's Rap Beef

As for Charleston White, he had a more scathing critique against Young Thug and 21 Savage's efforts. "Stand on that s**t, n***a," he expressed online, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "You n***as talked all that s**t, killed people, white boy thumped you n***as upside the head, you n***as got probation... And now you n***as hollering, 'F**k the streets'? No. F**k you n***as. 21 Savage, we are not letting you n***as off the hook that easy 'cause your partners told... You n***as broke the code."

"Go to jail, die, and get killed," White went on. "[...] Pooh Shiesty, put that gangster s**t back on. I hate you hypocrite, fraud-a** n***as. Just six months ago, you n***as was trying to shame Gunna... Now it's f**k the streets... F**k all you n***as hollering about 'F**k the streets.'"

