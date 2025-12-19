21 Savage Inspires Various Hip-Hop Artists To Condemn "The Streets"

21 Savage just asked the hip-hop world WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? on his new album, and it seems like they are all responding quite dismissively to the concept of "the streets." Following Young Thug's proclamation of "f**k the streets" in response to Savage's comments on Atlanta hip-hop and beyond, there are now multiple other rappers following suit. Namely, these are Pooh Shiesty, YFN Lucci, and G Herbo.

Lucci and Herb took to Twitter with their messages, whereas Pooh posted his on his Instagram Story. They all said "f**k the streets" as well, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter, with Shiesty adding the word "traumatized" to his post and tagging 21. The YFN boss also tagged the Slaughter Gang CEO.

After Young Thug's response to 21 Savage, we will see what other rappers end up forming part of this campaign of sorts. There's way too much context for this for one article. Nevertheless, it seems like Atlanta hip-hop is breaking away from the traditions of "the streets," or at least, its biggest artists are. But what do "the streets" even mean?

What's Going On In Atlanta Hip-Hop?

That's not for us to answer, but there are a lot of developments in Atlanta hip-hop that inform this debate between fans, artists, and corporate backers alike. The big one is the YSL RICO trial, over which Young Thug and Gunna continue to feud for the latter's plea deal. Thugger's own snitching allegations, leaked jail calls, and conflicting hip-hop loyalties in ATL also added to that firestorm.

Elsewhere, Future, Lil Baby, and other artists have found themselves somewhat in the middle, with other Atlanta conflicts like Quavo and Offset's tension in the background. 21 Savage cleared issues up with Future, and it seems like he also called Quavo and Offset to build rapport. All the while, fans wonder whether this condemnation of "the streets" will also rope Wunna back into the fold one day.