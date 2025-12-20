Offset Supports 21 Savage & Young Thug's "F**k The Streets" Message

Offset has had his fair share of rap feuds in the past, even extending to tensions with fellow Migo Quavo until the tragic death of Takeoff prompted a hatchet burial. Now, it seems like he's further committed to peace and unity, as he recently expressed support for 21 Savage and Young Thug's "f**k the streets" campaign.

For those unaware, 21 Savage, Offset, and Quavo had a call recently promoting unity after Savage advised Thugger to forgive Gunna. We'll see if that actually happens... In any case, 'Set spoke on the message during an interview with V-103 caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram.

"I feel like it's a beautiful message to put out," he expressed. "I feel like the unity of the city is needed. The people need to see that. That sometimes, things might not go as good at first. But we can always patch it up. And that's what I just see for Atlanta. Patching it up and, especially for us as rap artists from Atlanta, Black men saying that, it's very powerful. Because the message can be pushed out wrong about what we're doing. And we're not standing for that no more. I appreciate everybody that's involved. It's powerful. For our city."

Gunna And Offset's Frienship

However, not everyone's onboard with Young Thug and 21 Savage. Plenty of rappers like Honeykomb Brazy, Lil Zay Osama, BossMan Dlow, and others have spoken out against the "f**k the streets" message for a variety of reasons. They either find this stance hypocritical, inaccurate, or cowardly. But for every skeptical MC, there are people like G Herbo, YFN Lucci, Pooh Shiesty, Ralo, and Meek Mill who came through with support of their own.

21 Savage's rejection of trauma from "the streets" became a bit of an ironic rollout for his new album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? We'll see how it continues to evolve in the discourse.