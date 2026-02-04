Kendrick Lamar wore a boxing wrap on his right hand while attending the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The strange move has sparked several theories on social media as fans attempt to come up with an explanation. To make matters even more interesting, Dave Free shared a close-up picture of the hand wrap on his Instagram Story.

"Is Kendrick Lamar’s next album inspired by boxing?" one user asked on X (formerly Twitter). "First, there was this hand wrap he wore at the Grammys then the Pernell Whitaker video and now Kendrick referencing Roy Jones Jr… He has trained in boxing before as well (one of the better celebrities at it IMO)…" Another wrote: "See… now this.. is a rollout.. done right.. not none of this.. Drake.. Iceman streams.. this is real.. art…" One more theorized that's he's "Ready for Cole" as J. Cole gears up to drop The Fall-Off on Friday. Lamar feuded with both Drake and J. Cole back in 2024.

Kendrick Lamar's Grammy Wins

At the ceremony, Kendrick Lamar took home several awards. He won Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for “tv off,” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "luther," which also won Record of the Year. Winners in other categories included Doechii, Clipse, and more.

While on stage for Best Rap Album, he spoke about the everlasting popularity of hip-hop. “Every time I tell you, hip-hop gon’ always be right here,” he said. “We gon’ be in these suits, we gon’ be looking good, we gon’ be having our folks with us, we’re gon’ be havin’ the culture with us."