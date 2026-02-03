Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” Soundtracks New Buick Ad

BY Caroline Fisher
Kendrick Lamar Buick Ad
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar has a long history with Buick, as according to him, he was brought home from the hospital as a baby in a Regal.

2026 just got started, but already, it's shaping up to be a big year for Kendrick Lamar. Recently, for example, Buick released a new commercial for the 2026 Envista featuring the GNX track, "TV Off." The hitmaker has a long history with Buick, as according to him, he was brought home from the hospital after being born in 1987. In 2024, he purchased the same exact model, flaunting it in a series of photos on Instagram.

"Aye life get real tricky," he captioned the post. "No matter where you at with it. i never pick and choose what stories to relate to. all of them is relative. like my momma say tho. different strokes for different folks. a good ol saying can snap you back into reality sometimes. but in the moment of confusion, the best thing you can do is find a gnx. make you realize the only thing that matters in life is that original paper work."

"That TL2 code," he added. "1 of 547. yea i finally changed. its over with. dhz. my big cousin pat dogg smiling down. anybody wanna line it up. i'll pull heem off the floor and flip yo sh*t."

Kendrick Lamar 2026 Grammys

News of Kendrick landing a Buick ad comes just a few days after he broke Jay-Z's record and became the most awarded rapper in Grammy history.

He took home five awards at the 2026 ceremony over the weekend thanks to his hit song "luther" with SZA, his sixth studio album GNX, and Clipse’s “Chains & Whips.” The awards include record of the year, melodic rap performance, rap performance, and more.

“It is hip-hop as usual, man. I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It’s an honor to be here,” he said onstage. “Hip-hop is going to always be right here. We are going to be in these suits looking good, having our folks with us. We are going to be having the culture with us.”

