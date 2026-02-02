JID's Reaction To Kendrick Lamar's Grammy Win Goes Viral

BY Zachary Horvath
J.I.D performs at Grande Stage of Mo Pop Festival at West Riverfront Park in Detroit, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
JID went up against Kendrick Lamar in two categories at the Grammys. They included "Best Rap Album" and "Best Melodic Rap Performance."

Once again it was another dominant year at the Grammys for Kendrick Lamar. He led every artist with nine nominations and took home essentially half of his categories. While there was great competition going up against him, the Compton native had too big of a year after the release of GNX as it dominated the charts.

Couple that with the fact that it arrived months after his beef with Drake and you have yourself a nearly unbeatable formula. Unfortunately, supremely gifted acts like JID went without a Grammy win as a result. However, folks online are really homing in on the Atlanta native's reaction after losing to K. Dot in the "Best Rap Album" category.

As Lamar was leaving the stage after accepting his first televised award of the night, the cameras panned to JID who had a pretty stoic facial expression along with some reluctant-looking claps. Lots of users on Twitter like Lone Huntsman have this very perspective as they believe he has hatred for Lamar.

Another user echoes, "His album was not all that to be mad …now The Forever Story had me heated when he didn’t win." So bitter and for what? hehe," a third adds.

However, some believe that JID was merely disappointed that he lost in general, not to Kendrick in particular. "How when he's clapping... Was he supposed to be jumping up and down," a commenter replies. User him points out, "Bro is obviously disappointed, there's no hate here. That beef really fried y'all brains man."

Did Kendrick Lamar Break A Grammys Record?

It's worth mentioning that JID doesn't have a clear-cut disliking toward his Compton counterpart. Last August, during an interview with The Joe Budden Podcast, JID expressed he wants to work with him despite J. Cole being somewhat involved in the "Big 3" feud.

"Yeah, I know they gon' get me when I say this. I want to rap with Dot. I been saying that."

Overall, JID's reaction is very mild, but with the aforementioned beef culture in rap, it's not a shock to see folks taking his response to losing this way.

Speaking of which, the God Does Like Ugly creator would wind up losing a second time to Lamar last night. They were also pitted against each other in the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" group. It was JID's "Wholeheartedly" versus" Lamar's "luther."

To no one's surprise, the Hot 100 smash took home the golden gramophone. It was also Lamar's second of five wins at the 68th Grammy Awards. On top of the ones we listed, he secured "Record Of The Year," "Best Rap Song," and "Best Rap Performance" for his contribution to Clipse's "Chains & Whips."

As a result, he broke a Grammys record by becoming the most awarded MC in history. He surpassed Jay-Z's 25 awards by reaching 27.

