Kendrick Lamar Defeats Clipse At The Grammys For Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar found himself in a stacked Best Rap Album category with artists like Clipse, JID, Tyler, the Creator, and GloRilla. In the end, Kendrick's incredible album GNX ended up taking home the prize, which is something that everyone was expecting.

It's been quite the day for Kendrick, who has won four Grammys today. Earlier in the day, he won Best Rap Performance for his feature on "Chains & Whips." From there, he won Best Melodic Rap Performance alongside SZA for "Luther." He then won Best Rap Song for "TV Off."

This increases Kendrick's total to 26 Grammys. He officially has more than Jay-Z, which makes him the winningest rapper in hip-hop history. Clearly, the Grammys like him very much, and it is easy to see why that is the case. Either way, this is a huge accomplishment for Kendrick, who continues to break new ground in the hip-hop world.

At the end of the day, the Grammys are going to get even more interesting. Kendrick is, of course, nominated for Album of the Year, and there is a very good chance that he ends up coming home with the top prize.

After all, a win in that category would be long overdue, given everything he has accomplished in music over the years. The Grammys clearly love him, and in a year when there aren't a ton of major albums in the top category, he has a huge shot to win.

In his acceptance speech, he made sure to show love to Clipse, which was definitely appreciated by the crowd. Many fans wanted to see Clipse take home Best Rap Album, but it just wasn't to be.