Diddy Files Statement In NBC Lawsuit Denying Role In Multiple Deaths

Diddy is still fighting in his $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBC, claiming they spread false allegations and ruined his reputation via the Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. The lawsuit also targets Peacock TV and Ample Entertainment, along with NBCUniversal Media. According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, he just filed a sworn statement open to penalty of perjury if it's proven to be untrue, which denies his involvement in many high-profile deaths and murders referenced in the documentary.

"I was not involved in the death of Kimberly [Kim] Porter... I was not involved in the murder of Christopher Wallace [Biggie Smalls]," the statement in the filing reads. In addition to these references to his former partner and his former colleague, the Bad Boy mogul denied having anything to do with the deaths of Heavy D and Andre Harrell. He also denied the accusation that he tried to kill Al B. Sure.

More specifically, this statement doesn't just cover the deaths and murders that appeared in the Peacock doc or in other rumors surrounding Sean Combs. He also addressed sex trafficking claims against him. A jury found Combs not guilty of sex trafficking charges back in July, although they convicted him on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"I did not have sex with, or sex traffic, underage girls," the sworn statement reportedly reads. "I have never used sex tapes as a means to extort or influence anyone."

Why Is Diddy Suing NBC?

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Diddy's defamation lawsuit against NBC and others over this Making Of A Bad Boy documentary has multiple claims. The main one concerns the alleged falsehoods and speculative conclusions the doc presents. Others point to producer Ari Mark's comments to The Hollywood Reporter. The production team allegedly had "no time" to fulfill an "extremely fast turnaround." As such, Combs' legal team attributed the alleged lies to a rushed process to compete with other media. They believe the doc ruined his reputation and irresponsibly covered these allegations