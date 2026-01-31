Hit-Boy & Mike WiLL Made-It Bring Out Cavalcade Of Guests For Their "Verzuz"

The Verzuz series is one of the best ways for two hip-hop artists to show off their catalogs and compete in a friendlier setting than beef. Hit-Boy and Mike WiLL Made-It brought back the producer-centric initial vision of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who were their on Friday (January 30) to witness their fierce matchup at Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles.

Per Complex, the beatmakers went for 18 rounds in total, and they had some special guests to tap as well. In the audience, according to Complex, folks in the crowd saw Chloe Bailey, T.I. and Tiny, Chief Keef (who went onstage at one point), Big Boy, and more. As for guest performers, Rae Sremmurd came out for Mike's "Black Beatles" and "No Type," Big Sean popped out for H-B's "Clique," and Juicy J emerged for WiLL Made-It's "Bandz A Make Her Dance."

Overall, it seems like the event went very smoothly, although some social media users expectedly complained about the crowd hype. Nevertheless, it was great to hear a run-down and face-off between both these producers' best material over their storied careers.

Mike WiLL Made-It & Hit-Boy's Verzuz Setlist

Both of them are doing pretty good these days, with Mike WiLL Made-It still dropping heat via a new song with Swae Lee that came out the very same Friday. On the other hand, Hit-Boy continues a solo singles run, with his most recent offering being the "Percentages" track.

But regardless of the present, we have much to be grateful for concerning the past. Both producers showed off just how many massive hits they have under their belts, on top of what we already mentioned. For example, they both boast iconic Kendrick Lamar tracks like "DNA." and "HUMBLE." for Mike and "Backseat Freestyle" for Hit, as well as a Beyoncé round boasting "Formation" for the former and "Flawless" for the latter.