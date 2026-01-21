Hit-Boy & Mike Will Made-It To Face Off On "Verzuz"

Hit-Boy and Mike Will Made-It will be facing off on Verzuz, later this month. Complex and Apple Music will be teaming up for the event, which will air on January 30 at 5:00 PM, PT. The matchup will mark the first Verzuz battle since No Limit and Cash Money squared off at ComplexCon, last year.

Fans on social media have been loving the news. "Mike can’t do anything when Paris or Trophies come on and Hit can’t do anything when Humble or Black Beatles come on," one user replied to the announcement on X. Another added: "I got @Hit_Boy winning this one, even though I like both producers.. I don’t think yall understand the amount of hits he produced that we’re not even aware of." One more fan noted: "Remember it's not about how many hits they have, it's about execution, counter each other, ace move, check mate etc."

In addition to the announcement, Complex also launched trading cards featuring both Mike Will Made-It and Hit-Boy. They are available for $19.99 on Complex's website.

"Verzuz" Next Episode Announcement

It's not the first time Verzuz has teamed up with Complex. The series made its long-awaited return at ComplexCon in October. At the time, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz said in a statement caught by Billboard: “Rather than talking so much, we just want to get to the action."

Aaron Levant, Complex CEO, added: “What Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have built with Verzuz is nothing short of incredible — a cultural phenomenon that has reshaped how fans engage with music and artists. We are thrilled to welcome Verzuz into the Complex family, and we can’t wait to propel the show to new heights with an unrivaled line-up of events, kicking off at ComplexCon this Oct. 25 & 26.”

Hit-Boy and Mike Will Made-It will be the latest of countless stars who have appeared on the show in the years since it premiered in 2020. Erykah Badu, Jeezy, Gladys Knight, Gucci Mane, Ludacris, Nelly, and many more artists have all showcased their music.